Azad’s book | ‘Mufti misused my generosity to become CM in 2002’

Sinagar: Former Chief Minister (CM) Ghulam Nabi Azad has claimed that Mufti Muhammad Sayeed misused his “generosity” to become chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in 2002.

In his book, Azad, the former CM said that he offered Mufti Muhammad Sayeed to be part of the government when he (Azad) had a letter of support from 42 MLAs to become CM. “With the letter of support of 42 MLAs in my hand, I telephoned the governor, and he invited me the following day to discuss the date of oath-taking. I informed Sonia (Gandhi) ji about the developments over telephone. She was happy to hear that I was now taking charge of government formation,” Azad claims.

“A few hours before the meeting with the governor, around 8.00 AM., I was in the balcony of my room of Hotel Broadway in Srinagar, having tea with Ashok Bhan, a friend, Congressman and lawyer of the Supreme Court, when a thought occurred to me. Perhaps it was driven by emotion. I told Bhan that I should ask Mufti’s party to join the government. I had a long family association with him, which I had maintained even after his split with the Congress. Though I did not need his backing to form the government, I believed that with him on board, the government would be even more stable and could perform better. Besides, he had been a Congressman, and his MLAs could be co-opted in the government,” the former CM wrote.

Azad further says Mufti made him wait, saying he needed three or four days to think over the proposal. “I telephoned Mufti and informed him that I would be meeting the governor at 11 AM. I suggested that his party could be part of the government and asked him to give me names of five–six MLAs of his party who could be accommodated as ministers. He said that it was a good idea and immediately invited me for breakfast, saying that I could go to the Raj Bhavan after having breakfast with him; I readily agreed. I had breakfast with him at his residence and repeated my offer. He heard me out and said that he wanted three–four days to think it over. He suggested that I better defer my meeting with the governor until then,” Azad says.