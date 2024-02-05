Srinagar, Feb 5: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Monday expressed profound anguish over the devastating fire incident in Sabzi Mandi Banihal.

Dr Farooq and Omar Abdullah expressed sympathies with the affected and prayed for their swift revival. They also impressed upon the district administration Ramban and divisional administration Jammu to reach out to the affected families with adequate relief and compensation.

In his statement, Sajjad Shaheen expressed grief over the damage to property in the massive fire incident. The fire incident occurred last night in which more than 72 kiosks worth crores were reduced to ashes.

Shaheen said that the incident has inflicted significant loss and upheaval upon the affected individuals and their families. He has urged upon the authorities to ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the affected persons.” It is imperative that those impacted by this calamity receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives and businesses,”the NC leader added.

In addition to seeking immediate relief measures, Shaheen called for a thorough magisterial inquiry into the circumstances leading to the fire incident. “Understanding the root causes is crucial to implementing preventive measures and safeguarding against future tragedies, “he added.

Shaheen has extended his solidarity and support to the affected individuals during this trying time. He urged the authorities to expedite the process of relief and rehabilitation to alleviate the suffering of those affected. He said that there is an immediate need of establishing well-equipped fire service stations across the district, adding that in hilly areas such stations should be opened at block level.

Shaheen has reiterated his demand for upgradation of Fire station Banihal besides setting up of fire service stations at Khari, Mahoo, Ramsoo, Neel, Ukharhal to cater to the needs of the people in their respective areas.