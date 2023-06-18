Basharat Bukhari expelled from JKPC

Srinagar: Former minister and senior leader Syed Basharat Bukhari was on Sunday expelled from Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) allegedly for his anti-party activities.

In a Tweet, JKPC on its official Twitter handle said that all units of JKPC Kreeri, native constituency of Syed Basharat Bukhari, have been dissolved.

It said that all these units will be reconstituted after news constituency head assumes charge.

“Syed Basharat Bukhari, constituency head Kreeri is hereby expelled from the party, for indulging in anti party activities. Also all units of Kreeri stand dissolved and will be reconstituted after the new Constituency head assumes charge,” JKPC tweeted. (KNS)