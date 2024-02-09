Bhalla asks Congress cadres to gear up for Parliament elections

Jammu, Feb 9: JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla today asked his party cadres to gear up for Parliament elections.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of District Congress Committee Jammu Urban. The meeting was held to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming Parliament elections besides discussing the burning issues of the people.

The meeting took stock of the preparations for the Parliament elections and asked the party cadres to gear up for these elections . The party sought input from block and ward presidents regarding the activities of the party.

Raman Bhalla criticised those parties who have been exploiting the sentiments of the people on various emotional issues for vote bank politics but utterly failed to deliver. He asked the party functionaries to “make aware the people of the communal agenda of BJP and defeat the nefarious designs of communal, divisive and separatist forces.” He complimented the people of Jammu region for believing in togetherness and religious harmony despite grave provocations by vested interests

He said that BJP government in its more than nine years of rule has ruined the country in every field. “Every section of the society is suffering due to its wrong policies and wrong decisions. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are the most sufferers. The Modi government has snatched the right of jobs and land from the people of J&K by downgrading a full-fledged state into Union Territory. The property tax, toll plazas, smart meters, unemployment has added more in the miseries of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhalla added. He said that unemployment is increasing day by day.