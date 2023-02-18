Bhalla, Ravinder meet Treyath accident victims at GMC

Jammu: Former minister and working president PCC Raman Bhalla, former MLC and chief spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma along with Bhavishya Sudan secretary PCC Legal Cell visited GMC hospital Jammu this afternoon to enquire about the condition of the twenty injured pilgrims, whose vehicle in which they were travelling, met with an accident near Treyath, on way from Jamola- Dalhori (Rajouri) to Shiv Khori base camp in Reasi district.
Two pilgrims lost lives in the accident while twenty others sustained injuries and they were shifted to GMC hospital, Jammu.
They expressed deep shock over the loss of two precious lives in the accident and conveyed heartfelt condolences to their families.
They met the injured and the members of their families and enquired from the doctors about their condition. Most of them were stated to be stable but few were in critical condition. Doctors told the visiting leaders that they were doing their best to provide all sorts of available treatment.
Senior Congress leaders noticed that some injured patients required specialised treatment and urged the authorities to arrange best treatment to save their lives.
Bhalla and Sharma demanded that LG administration should immediately provide an adequate amount of financial relief to the families of those killed and the injured to arrange for their specialized treatment, especially the serious ones.
They demanded Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for seriously injured and free treatment to them. They also demanded thorough investigation into the causes of the accident.