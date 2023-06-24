BIG RELIEF TO KIDNEY PATIENTS AT SSH | Devender Singh Rana hands over 1000 Ltr RO plant for dialysis to SSH

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lauded societal response in supplementing the governmental efforts to ensure various services to people , especially in key health sector.

“The motivation to help and support has strengthened manifold ever since ‘health for all’ getting impetus and focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspirational leadership,”Devender Rana.

He handing over 1000 Ltr Capacity LPH Water Purification Plant for dialysis of patients under Corporate Social Responsibility to Principal Government Medical College, Jammu at Super-Specialty Hospital (SSH).It has been provided by OSMOTECH (RO manufacturing company) through their local partner Mr Dinesh Gupta , Managing Director Globus Healthcare.

Principal Government Medical College Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan, Deputy Superintendent SSH Hospital, Dr Manoj Chalotra and Ashwani Khajuria, Administrator GMC, Jammu were present on the occasion.

Devender Rana said the gesture will go a long way in meeting the requirements of Kidney patients, attendants of the hospital. The community and Corporate support in such endeavours does not only strengthen the human values but also instils the sense of camradiere among fellow human beings, he added.