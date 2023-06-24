BIG RELIEF TO KIDNEY PATIENTS AT SSH | Devender Singh Rana hands over 1000 Ltr RO plant for dialysis to SSH

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today lauded societal response in supplementing the governmental efforts to ensure various services to people , especially in key health sector.
“The motivation to help and support has strengthened manifold ever since ‘health for all’ getting impetus and focus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspirational leadership,”Devender Rana.
He handing over 1000 Ltr Capacity LPH Water Purification Plant for dialysis of patients under Corporate Social Responsibility to Principal Government Medical College, Jammu at Super-Specialty Hospital (SSH).It has been provided by OSMOTECH (RO manufacturing company) through their local partner Mr Dinesh Gupta , Managing Director Globus Healthcare.
Principal Government Medical College Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan, Deputy Superintendent SSH Hospital, Dr Manoj Chalotra and Ashwani Khajuria, Administrator GMC, Jammu were present on the occasion.
Devender Rana said the gesture will go a long way in meeting the requirements of Kidney patients, attendants of the hospital. The community and Corporate support in such endeavours does not only strengthen the human values but also instils the sense of camradiere among fellow human beings, he added.
Devender Rana said the health sector has witnessed tremendous and unprecedented growth in the recent years with the Prime Minister introducing Ayushman Scheme as part of his mission to lead the nation to yet another milestone of ensuring health for all.
As regards Jammu and Kashmir, the scheme applies to the entire population without economic status. This speaks of the BJP’s concern for the common people, he said.
To questions by media persons, Rana dwelt in detail how India converted the grim pandemic situation into an opportunity to raise health infrastructure across the country. The resolute leadership of the Prime Minister inspired scientists to develop indigenous vaccines which insulated the compatriots against the disease and came as Sanjeevani for the desperate people the world over. This reflected India’s glorious philosophy of Vasudeva Kutumbakam that is manifesting in global admiration for this spiritual land, he added.