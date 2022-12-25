Bikers’ rally taken out by BJP

Srinagar: To mark the birth anniversary of senior BJP leader and former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee , a bikers’ rally was held from Pantha Chowk to Balhama area of Srinagar while as dozens of youth joined BJP in presence of Young BJP leader and DDC member Er Aijaz Hussain at Khonmoh, a press note said..
Later, all the participants listened patiently the Man ki baat program of Prime Minister. Also a workers convention was held at Balhama after the culmination of rally.
Er Aijaz led a massive biker's rally that started at Pantha Chowk and culminated at Balhama, where he addressed f party workers.
The rally was organised by the BJP activists and workers of Lal Chowk that saw participation of hundreds of bikers. The rally was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of former PM Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speaking at the gathering at Balhama, Er Eijaz said that BJP owes a lot to Vajpayee and today party was following into his footsteps and achieving success through the mantra of peace and development.