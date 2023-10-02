Birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri | BJP undertakes cleanliness campaign

Jammu: J&K BJP led by its senior leaders undertook a number of cleanliness campaigns in the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri , a press release said.

BJP leaders also organised various ‘Sewa’ programmes like, medical camps, and blood donation camps on the occasion. Senior BJP leaders also purchased Khadi products and prompted others to promote Khadi usage.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary at Satwari Chowk in Jammu.