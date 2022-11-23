BJP alone can steer J&K to peace, stability : Devender Singh Rana

Jammu: Asserting that the BJP alone can steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace and stability, senior party leader Devender Singh Rana today lashed out at those exploiting the people for insulating their narrow political agenda, bordering the vested interest.

“While the BJP is religiously working towards restoring dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the manipulative political class, known for their decades long machinations, continue to use them for furthering their self-centered and dubious agenda”, Rana said while interacting with several deputations here today.

Devender Rana said that the strong central leadership of the BJP has put the nation on the path of becoming Vishwa Guru and it alone has the capacity to resolve the vexed Kashmir imbroglio.

Historical measures have already been taken to fully integrate J&K with the rest of the nation and efforts are now on to make it part of the envious growth story of the country.