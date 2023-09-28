BJP betrayed people of J&K: Ajay Sadhotra

Jammu: Former minister and additional general secretary National Conference Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said that BJP has betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release he was addressing public meeting , organised by his party, at Janipur here. Sadhotra stated that BJP betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by making tall claims and promising them “Acchhe Din” under their rule but they ruined everything and now people are feeling suffocated under the present regime.

“BJP made several promises with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and gave them a dream of a golden era. They promised jobs, development, corruption free governance and many more things. The innocent people trusted the words of BJP leadership and had given huge mandate with a hope of turnaround in their life. But now their tall claims stand exposed,” Sadhotra said. According to him, now, people have realised that it was nothing but a gimmick of BJP to grab power.He said and added that BJP was making policies and programmes only to help the rich and affluent people gain more and more wealth, and poor and downtrodden were being made resourceless.

He said, “BJP indulged in just ‘Jumlebaazi’ to befool the masses for political gains but in reality this party has nothing to do with the poor masses .Come elections and the BJP starts making ‘Jumlebaazi’ to divert the attention of nation from important issues related to the poor masses.” BJP snatched the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and promised its people a golden era but now everything stands exposed, he said.

Speaking on Women Reservation Bill, he said, this too was a political gimmick to garner the votes of women. “If BJP was really serious on granting political reservation to women in it would have implemented the same with immediate effect but they imposed several conditions which makes it impossible for Reservation Women to become reality before 2029.

He reminded people of the National Conference era when Sher-e-Kashmir introduced historic Land Reforms Act and gave land to landless and made them owners of the land which they only used till. “The successive NC governments in J&K took several measures for the upliftment of masses and never made them feel alone but the present dispensation has let loose a reign of terror by imposing a series of taxes and other restrictions on people,” he said.