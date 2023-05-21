BJP can’t face assembly elections in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Udhampur: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said that the assembly elections in J&K are being delayed because the present UT administration has failed to develop road, health and educational infrastructure in remote areas like Mongri and Panchari Tehsils and other areas across the Union Territory.
He alleged that amid growing public anguish against the UT administration being directly controlled by BJP from centre.“The BJP do not want to face assembly elections in J&K because of misgovernance and therefore, the polls apparently being delayed without justification, ” Bukhari said.
According to a press note , he was was addressing a one day workers’ meeting which was organised at Tehsil Mongri, Udhampur.
Bukhari stated that as a result of lack of accountability of the officers on the ground in absence of an elected government the development is a distant dream for Mongri, Panchari residents and all other remote and neglected villages in district Udhampur. The administration’s focus seems to develop Udhampur town but the villages lack basic amenities like supply of clean drinking water, electricity, health, and educational facilities, he said.
Bukhari stated that if Apni Party forms the government it will issue white papers with regard to development in every district to ensure equitable development. The Apni Party will work as per the wishes of the people, he added.
In his address, Bukhari said that he was shocked to see the bad condition of the road with no black-topping which shows how the Mongri tehsil had been ignored by its elected representatives for the last 72 years, and the people faced injustice from them.
He said that the water being supplied from the natural resources instead of ensuring clean drinking water to the people in Mongri and other villages in Udhampur and the condition of a hospital/health center here was not good which exposes the false claims made by the UT administration that they have revolutionized development in J&K.
“There is no development and the people have been left to the mercy of God,” he said and expressed anguish as to why the ‘Pithuwalas’ are facing threat to their livelihood.
He said that the locals should be provided employment in every sector, and the Pithuwalas should not be forced to face harassment for one reason or the other by planning their replacement which would benefit the non-locals.
“One can see how the natural resources / minerals are being extracted by the non-local mining mafia from outside due to which the price of the construction material has gone up in an unexpected manner,” he said.
Similarly, he demanded a probe into sanctioned funds and its utilization in Mongri road which is still in bad shape.