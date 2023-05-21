BJP can’t face assembly elections in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

He said that the water being supplied from the natural resources instead of ensuring clean drinking water to the people in Mongri and other villages in Udhampur and the condition of a hospital/health center here was not good which exposes the false claims made by the UT administration that they have revolutionized development in J&K.

“There is no development and the people have been left to the mercy of God,” he said and expressed anguish as to why the ‘Pithuwalas’ are facing threat to their livelihood.

He said that the locals should be provided employment in every sector, and the Pithuwalas should not be forced to face harassment for one reason or the other by planning their replacement which would benefit the non-locals.

“One can see how the natural resources / minerals are being extracted by the non-local mining mafia from outside due to which the price of the construction material has gone up in an unexpected manner,” he said.

Similarly, he demanded a probe into sanctioned funds and its utilization in Mongri road which is still in bad shape.