BJP can't face polls in J&K : Omar Abdullah

Rajouri: Former chief minister and vice president National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Thursday said that BJP cannot face elections in Jammu and Kashmir especially after its loss in Kargil LAHDC polls.

Omar Abdullah was addressing a delegates session of his party at Surankote in Poonch district. Omar said that BJP is delaying elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its tactics are very much evident.

" BJP cannot face polls in Jammu and Kashmir as it is well aware of anger among the masses. Polls cannot be expected especially after Kargil LAHDC polls where BJP has suffered badly and Congress, NC clinched 22 seats out of 26 while two independent winners have extended their support to us," the NC leadersaid.

He further claimed that democracy in Jammu and Kashmir has been crushed and more than nine years have passed since last assembly polls were held.

Omar Abdullah further said that there seem no such situation where Panchayat, ULB or assembly polls can be held before parliamentary polls scheduled next year.

The former chief minister added that tall claims of development by BJP are merely slogans and a main development that has taken place under BJP rule is opening of new liquor shops in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that condition of road in the area depicts a poor state of development. The condition of road from Bufliyaz to Surankote is a landmark of development as no work is being done on ground and all the citizens are made to suffer.

Questioning installment of smart meters after installation of digital meters, he said that BJP is following new steps to put people in trouble and smart meters is a part of it.

He added, " Corruption has reached a new height under BJP rule and not any political party but senior officers are levels these allegations."

He further took a dig at government for delay in payment of GP fund saving of government employees who save their hard earned money for tough times while delay in clearance of payment of contractors is another blow by government.

Omar Abdullah further said that the party has always backed for reservation to Paharis in Jammu and Kashmir after keeping intact the reservation quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals and “we still support this.”

" Paharis should get their right and reservation of Gujjars and Bakerwals should remain as it is and we were expecting a decision on it in parliament session as well as special parliamentary session but nothing has been done and now call for clearing introduced bill in next session," he further said.

Omar Abdullah said that daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir will be regularised if National Conference is voted to power.

" When we were in Government, a special sub committee was framed to screen exact number of daily wagers after which process to regularise daily wagers was set into motion but then we faced situation of floods followed by loss in polls," said Omar Abdullah who said that unfortunately ‘our motive to regularise daily wagers could not be fulfilled.”

He added that daily wagers working in different departments will be regularised if NC is voted to power.