BJP celebrates abrogation, organises events

Srinagar: BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Saturday said that Article 370 was a license with separatists and their political mentors to keep Kashmir boiling.

This was stated by Koul during an event held here to celebrate 4th Anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A). Besides, BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Minister of State and Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and BJP State Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia participated in a in the event held by the party at Jawahar Nagar Park Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion BJP General Secretary Organization Koul said that during the past five years BJP as a strong nationalist political force has penetrated deep into Kashmir society and psyche.

“Article 370 was a license with separatists and their political mentors to keep Kashmir boiling and kill people for their narrow targets of hate and division. J&K got real Azadi on August 5, 2019,” Ashok Koul said.