BJP celebrates abrogation, organises events

Srinagar: BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul on Saturday said that Article 370 was a license with separatists and their political mentors to keep Kashmir boiling.
This was stated by Koul during an event held here to celebrate 4th Anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A). Besides, BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul, Minister of State and Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and BJP State Spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia participated in a in the event held by the party at Jawahar Nagar Park Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion BJP General Secretary Organization Koul said that during the past five years BJP as a strong nationalist political force has penetrated deep into Kashmir society and psyche.
“Article 370 was a license with separatists and their political mentors to keep Kashmir boiling and kill people for their narrow targets of hate and division. J&K got real Azadi on August 5, 2019,” Ashok Koul said.
He said that J&K is peaceful and marching on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi. In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that this is the day of freedom from hate politics, dynastic exploitation and the era of violence. “This day in 2019, Modiji laid foundation for a new peaceful progressive J&K where no anti national will be crowned and where no patriot will face humiliation or death threat. We are today celebrating the Peace, Harmony and Inclusiveness”, said Darakhshan Andrabi.
Abhijeet Jastotia chief spokesman of party said that in New Kashmir, Tiranga is the phenomenon in Kashmir where separatists ruled upto August 2019. Prominent social activist and advocate Sheikh Salman joined Bharatiya Janata Party amid roaring welcome by party cadres present in the event in large numbers.. Advocate Sheikh Salman thanked BJP leadership for his welcome into their political party and vowed to serve the mission of BJP and India.
Prominent party leaders also were part of the event. Later a marathon was organised by the party led by Ashok Koul, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and Abhijeet Jastotia from Nehru Park to Royal Springs Golf Course on Dal Lake road celebrating the 4 th anniversary of complete merger of J&K with the country. Holding national flags high, the large participation of BJP cadres and general public chanting slogans in favour of India’s glory.
Scores of BJP leaders that included Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja, Advocate Sajid Yousuf, Adv Hashim, Er Showket Gayoor, Er Sahil, Farooq Reshi and Ghulam Mohuddin Sheikh were present. The BJP leaders hailed the people of Kashmir for their support and assured the masses that there won’t be any compromise of developmental issues.