BJP celebrates Deepawali with religious fervor

Jammu: BJP Jammu and Kashmir, organised Deepawali Milan and celebrated the occasion with religious fervour amid Vedic Aarti and distributed sweets at the party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul accompanied by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, Aseem Gupta, Anuradha Charak, BJP NEM & Headquarter Incharge Priya Sethi, Devinder Singh Rana, former Minister Abdul Ghani Kohli, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Sunil Sethi, Rekha Mahajan, Prabhat Jamwal, Baldev Billawaria, Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Sanjay Baru, Ankit Gupta, Kulbhushan Mohtra, Arun Dev Jamwal, Prem Gupta, Inderjit, Shailja Gupta, Parduman Singh and others participated in the Aarti and the celebration of Deepawali.

Ashok Koul wished all the BJP activists and the fellow citizens and said that the occasion teaches to follow the path of truth and fight for the right cause. He said that on this day, they pray to the Almighty that everyone is blessed with righteousness and humankind progresses ahead with the entire world as a single family.