BJP celebrates Lohri with religious fervour at various places in J&K

Jammu, Jan 13: BJP led by its senior leaders celebrated the pious festival of Lohri across across Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.

The main function of Lohri was observed at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, where the senior party leaders danced to the tunes of traditional songs on the drum beats around the Holy Fire of Lohri. In between offerings to the Holy Fire, and exchanging wishes, the party leaders enjoyed the traditional mixture of popcorn, peanuts, rewri, gajak etc. on the occasion.

Those who joined the celebrations included J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, General Secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, other leaders Kavinder Gupta, Anuradha Singh Charak, Sofi Yusuf , Aseem Gupta, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Devender Singh Rana, Vikram Randhawa, and Tilak Raj Gupta.

Ravinder Raina extended greetings to all the residents of nation. He said that this festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to every person. He also wished the people for the pious occasion of Makar Sankranti on the occasion, on which the Sun God enters the Uttrayan.

Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the auspicious event of Lohri corresponds with the beginning of ‘Magh’ month, which initiates only a day after Lohri indicating the finish of cruel winter and extended the message of Universal Peace and Love to all.

Ashok Koul said that it is always pleasurable to celebrate the “Lohri” as this gives the indication of brotherhood among us with the lovely change in weather in anticipation of good fortune for the whole world.

Kavinder Gupta, while extending the greetings of the Lohri festival to everybody, especially to the residents of J&K, prayed for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Sharma greeted people and said that “Lohri” depicts of our cultural ethos and exhorted them to celebrate such occasions together with all their near and dear ones.