BJP celebrates passing of bill

Jammu: J&K BJP led by hundreds of women leaders and the Mahila Morcha activists of the party today celebrated here the passing of women reservation bill in both the houses.

Ravinder Raina, President, J&K BJP also joined the celebration along with other party leaders at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Raina congratulated the women leaders and activists of BJP on passing of women reservation bill in the Parliament. He said that the initiatives implemented by the Modi government, including the cooking gas Ujjwala Yojana, opening of Jan Dhan accounts, specialized fixed deposit schemes, the disbursement of MUDRA loans to women entrepreneurs, Mission Poshan, Mission Shakti (Integrated Women Empowerment Programme) aimed at strengthening interventions for safety, security and empowerment of women have significantly benefited women. He said that this is the real women empowerment as envisioned by PM Modi.