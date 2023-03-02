BJP celebrates Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly election results | We will also win in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP today celebrated the Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya assembly election results.

According to a press note, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said that BJP will also win assembly polls in J&K.

Accompanied by party workers and supporters, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina along with former Minister Sat Sharma, former Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and other senior leaders of party distributed sweets and congratulated each other to celebrate the victory of the BJP and its alliance partners in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly election results.

Ravinder Raina after leading the victory celebration at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu thanked the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for their love, faith and support to the BJP.