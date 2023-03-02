BJP celebrates Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly election results | We will also win in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP today celebrated the Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya assembly election results.
According to a press note, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said that BJP will also win assembly polls in J&K.
Accompanied by party workers and supporters, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina along with former Minister Sat Sharma, former Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and other senior leaders of party distributed sweets and congratulated each other to celebrate the victory of the BJP and its alliance partners in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly election results.
Ravinder Raina after leading the victory celebration at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu thanked the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for their love, faith and support to the BJP.
“The lotus (symbol of BJP) has bloomed again in these regions and the party will also win J&K in upcoming elections", said Raina.
Raina said that the election victories, in all the regions have justified the policies of the BJP, especially of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who only can 'run this country with nationalist and progressive ideas'.
“This success is of our whole BJP family and Modi government as the Centre did so many developmental works for the betterment of the common masses in the country," he said.