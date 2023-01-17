BJP committed to empowerment to all, appeasement of none: Rana

Samba: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that BJP is committed to empowerment to all and appeasement of none.

He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are for the first time nurturing the feeling of getting equitable share in the governance. “Those few, enjoying the hegemony over the political discourse as a matter of entitlement, are becoming redundant and politically irrelevant,” Rana said.

“BJP’s Mission J&K is justice to all and opportunities of progress and prosperity to everyone, appeasement of none,” he Rana said while addressing Karykartas of Mandal Nud, Samba and Gurha Salathia as part of the party’s Parwas Programme, a press note said.