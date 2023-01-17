BJP committed to empowerment to all, appeasement of none: Rana

Samba: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that BJP is committed to empowerment to all and appeasement of none.
He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are for the first time nurturing the feeling of getting equitable share in the governance. “Those few, enjoying the hegemony over the political discourse as a matter of entitlement, are becoming redundant and politically irrelevant,” Rana said.
“BJP’s Mission J&K is justice to all and opportunities of progress and prosperity to everyone, appeasement of none,” he Rana said while addressing Karykartas of Mandal Nud, Samba and Gurha Salathia as part of the party’s Parwas Programme, a press note said.
Rana said that the firm and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds promise for the people to live with honour and dignity with no one in the Union Territory nurturing the apprehension of being discriminated against, deprived and dominated politically.
“This will be in consonance with the concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. For getting their rightful share in every sphere, he said the onus lies now on the people to close their ranks and unite under the banner of the BJP, which will make J&K and the nation strong,”he said.
Rana exuded the confidence that under the bold leadership of the Prime Minister, all the regions and sub regions of Jammu and Kashmir will grow as vibrant units with opportunities of progress to all, without any discrimination or any favour of appeasement.
He said the voice of every region and sub-region is now being heard and course correction done in the process of governance. He said the Union Territory is poised to a new era of peace and progress.
Referring to the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir, Rana exuded confidence that given the grit and determination of the Central leadership these will be surmounted with courage and fortitude. He said nation comes first and no attempt to weaken its sovereignty and integrity can be tolerated by encouraging separatist tendencies for furtherance of the political objectives.