BJP concerned for dignified living of every citizen: MP Khatana

Jammu, Nov 8 : Er Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP (Rajya Sabha) today said that the BJP is concerned for dignified living of every citizen.

According to a press note, he was addressing a public sitting at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Khatana emphasised on the people friendly approach of public departments like revenue to achieve the mission of PM Modi’s good governance model at the ground level. According to a press release, Khatana was listening to the grievances of a group of minority community members, who complained of harassment at the hands of the revenue department, which is going to snatch their lands for development purposes. They narrated that their uprooting will create problems for their resettlement and proper dignified living.

Khatana also listened to the problems of fruit and vegetables Rehri vendors of Kathua city, who informed the MP that they are not allowed to carry on their livelihood earning by the district Authorities.

The MP took up their issues with the district authorities and stressed upon the senior officials to adopt a friendly approach towards these people and take care of their proper settlement. He asked them to keep him informed on the progress of the issues and assured the visitors that the BJP is concerned for the dignified living of every citizen.

Another senior BJP leader, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal also assured them that the party is always at the beck and call of the people and ready to help them to the best possible extent in mitigating their problems. He informed that the doors of BJP and its leaders are always open for everyone.

Arvind Gupta stressed on the party’s commitment to reach at the doorsteps of the people and serve as a bridge between the party and the masses and facilitate the people to get solutions to their issues. Dr Pardeep Mahotra, on this occasion, said that reaching and helping the last man in the last row is the basic principle of serving the people and the BJP cadre has always followed this line in letter and sprit.