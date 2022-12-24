BJP considering demands of KP migrant employees: Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday stated that the party was sympathetically considering the demands of protesting Kashmiri Pandits (migrant employees) seeking relocation to Jammu.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is, was and will always be with Kashmiri Pandits (KPs). We are considering their demands related to their relocation to Jammu. We have just concluded a meeting with them,” he said, while responding to questions from media persons on the sidelines of a party function here.

“To announce elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission. Following the completion of the delimitation, the Commission is expeditiously working ahead to complete the process prior to elections. It revised the voter lists and then sought objections. I believe that the Commission will take a call on the conduct of elections soon after this process,” he said.

With regard to unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, Chugh said, “The statistics suggest that the government has successfully reduced the number of terrorists as well as their shelf-life. I have stated this in the past and I reiterate it that those who kill innocent civilians – the citizens of India, will not be spared. All those who try to disintegrate the country or take up weapons to kill citizens of the country have been eliminated in the past and this process will continue in future as well.”