BJP consistently working for the last man in last row: Kavinder

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today said that his party is consistently working for the welfare of last man in living in the last row of society.

According to a press note, he was conducting grievance redressal at BJP headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

A large number of individuals and deputations had called on the Grievance Cell of BJP at its headquarters, presenting their issues consisting of personal, societal and developmental nature.

Kavinder Gupta called for reaching out to the last man in the last row while dealing with day-to-day issues of the people.

He said that BJP is consistently working to ensure that people and rather 'last man in last row' get best out of these schemes/initiatives.

Another leader R S Pathania laid stress on the consistent and conscious effort on behalf of BJP leaders to stay connected to the masses, know their issues and provide them with a time bound solution.