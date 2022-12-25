BJP creating confusion over election demand: AAP

Srinagar: Chairman of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s J&K Media Coordination Committee and J&K spokesman Nawab Nasir Sunday said that fresh statement issued by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Tarun Chug was another attempt to confuse the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and to keep stirring uncertainty over the demand of holding assembly elections.

Nasir made this statement during a news conference responding to a statement of BJP’s Tarun Chug in which he dropped hints of holding assembly elections in J&K in the first few months of next year.

He said J&K had been pushed into a state of uncertainty and chaos and BJP had done nothing except creating a situation of uncertainty and confused the people in every aspect to hide its failures.