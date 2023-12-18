BJP criticises PDP’s concern related to Lithium resources

Jammu, Dec 18: BJP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia today criticised PDP concern related to Lithium resources and alleged that the concern is not based on truth.

In a statement, he said that the truth cannot be concealed indefinitely. Jasrotia emphasises that the lithium resources in question are located in Jammu, not in Kashmir. “ This reinforces the idea that the world’s scope extends beyond the borders of Kashmir,” Jasrotia said and underscored the equal relevance and significance of Jammu in the context of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jasrotia also assailed those expressing profound concern about the electricity crisis that persisted for two decades. He urged them to remember their involvement in the Congress and National Conference-sponsored Roshni scam. BJP spokesperson accused them of being complicit in a scheme that primarily benefited a select few political entities, leaving the innocent people in remote areas, such as Anantnag, without electricity for seven decades post-independence.

Abhijeet Jasrotia concludes by reminding the public that genuine concern for the people transcends political borders and affiliations.