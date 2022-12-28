BJP empowering people: Sat Sharma

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that empowering common people through various policies and reformative issue redressal systems BJP has focused on prosperous India.

Sat Sharma (CA), accompanied by Ashwani Sharma, former MLA and Sanjay Baru, Convenor, Urban Local Body Cell, J&K BJP was attending to the public grievances at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

The BJP leaders listened to the numerous individuals and deputations from different parts of Jammu & Kashmir who visited the party office to represent the issues of their respective areas as well as their individual concerns.