BJP functionary awarded

Srinagar: BJP leader Manzoor Bhat was felicitated with the youth Icon and inspiration award today by the Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan in New Delhi.

In his acceptance speech Bhat stated, "This award is not just an accolade; it is a responsibility. It is a call to action for all of us to work relentlessly towards a brighter future. Together, we can break down barriers, amplify unheard voices, and champion the causes that matter most to us. I want to express my gratitude to all the mentors, peers, and supporters who have been part of this journey. Your guidance and encouragement have been valuable. Let us seize this moment and use it as a springboard for change. Let us unite, inspire, and innovate."

He expressed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people, particularly the youth of Kashmir. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported and respected him throughout his journey.