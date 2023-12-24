BJP getting stronger in Kashmir Valley : Ashok Koul

Srinagar, Dec 24 : Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul today said BJP is getting stronger in Kashmir.

Another senior party leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that BJP’s expansion movement will continue in all parts of J&K. The leaders were speaking at two functions here and Pulwama in connection with the joining of social and political activists and their supporters.

A social and his supporters joined BJP in Pulwama in presence of Party General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul and BJP National Executive Member and Chairperson Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

A programme was held by the party in this connection herein which social activist and patron of Awaam Ki Awaaz, an NGO, Arshad Bhat joined BJP along with his supporters. “On his induction Arshad Bhat thanked Ashok Koul and Dr Andrabi for their magnificent work at the ground level. He said that it was his good luck to get the opportunity to be part of the BJP’s Development Agenda in Kashmir,” a press release said.

At another function in Srinagar Ex NC Vice President for Central Kashmir Kamran Bhat joined BJP along with his supporters amid huge sloganeering. Many trade union leaders and leaders of the transport unions also joined BJP here . Engineer Kamran said that BJP has delivered in Kashmir while others only talk and loot. He said that his new journey with BJP will change the political atmosphere in Srinagar as he has a huge public support at his back.

Speaking on the occasion Ashok Koul said that BJP family’s extension in Kashmir valley speaks volumes about “our government’s decision making for peace, prosperity and development in this blessed valley.””We are becoming stronger with each passing day in Kashmir also and the youth of Kashmir have understood that their future is bright with BJP only. BJP growth story is directly related to the growth story of J&K, ” he said

In her addresses Dr Andrabi while welcoming the young new leaders alongwith their supporters into the BJP fold, said that this expansion movement will continue in all parts of J&K. “Kashmir has seen the deceitful and bloody politics of the dynasts and their by-products working under different old and new banners selling the old wine in new bottles, but Kashmir has resolved to be with the peace and with the guarantees of Prime Minister Modi ,” said Darakhshan.

Other senior party leaders who were also present on the occasion were Seh Prabhari Kashmir Rafiq Wani, Media Incharge Kashmir Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Social Media Incharge Er Sahil Bashir, District President Pulwama M Lateef, DDC Pulwama, DDC Tral Avtar Singh, Ex-MC President Pampore Yaqoob Bhat and senior leaders were present.