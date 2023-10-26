BJP government’s failure on security front led to militancy revival: JKPCC

Poonch: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday expressed grave concern over the militancy revival in J&K especially in border districts Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu Division.

He termed it as an utter failure of the BJP government on security front. According to a press note, Wani was addressing district level party workers’ meeting at Poonch. He was accompanied by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, Vice President Jehangir Mir, Former Minister and DCC President Rajouri Shabir Ahmad Khan, Gen Secretary Iftikhar Ahmad, Mahila President Shameema Raina and various other party functionaries. The meeting was organized by DCC President Poonch Rajinder Singh Kaka.

Wani said militancy revival in Rajouri, Poonch and other border districts is a matter of grave concern while slamming BJP government at Centre for failing to address issues concerning people especially joblessness, lack of development and various other issues.

Wani termed the policies of BJP as divisive, based on hate and division and expressed confidence that Congress Party shall defeat the designs of BJP RSS which are hell bent upon to divide people on religious and regional lines. “BJP instead of focusing on development and protection of people especially in border areas is out to mislead people on various counts. Our brave soldiers were martyred in line of duty, but the Centre’s failure on the security front has led to the militancy revival, which is a matter of grave concern and should work as eye opener for the BJP leaders, who are only making tall claims,”he said.