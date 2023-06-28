BJP govt betrayed unemployed, farmers: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra

Jammu: Former minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today alleged that BJP government betrayed the unemployed youth and farmers.

He posed pointed questions to the BJP, asking as to what happened to the most orchestrated promise of doubling the farmers' income across the country and action taken by the double engine government against the perpetrators of frauds and scams in the recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a press note he was addressing a public meeting at Lohri Chak in Marh Assembly Constituency .

"The unemployment has risen to alarming proportions but the J&K administration continues to remain in paralysed mode, not only in filling up the vacancies but also telling the educated unemployed about the action taken against fraudsters and scammers, who played havoc with the careers of thousands of job seekers," said Sadhotra.

NC leader said that instead of feeling accountable to the youth, the government is indulging in rhetoric and false propaganda that is like sprinkling salt on their wounds. The problems concerning youth should not have been allowed to fall in the din of propaganda and serious efforts ought to have been taken to address the core issues of unemployment and employability, he added.