BJP has long history of struggle, sacrifices in J&K: Ashok Koul

Doda, Dec 12: Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul today said that his party has a long history of struggle and sacrifices in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of the BJP office bearers and senior leaders of Doda District in the party office in Doda town.”BJP has a long history of struggle and sacrifices in Jammu and Kashmir right from the days of Praja Parishad, followed by Jana Sangha. Our party considers J&K as the crown of mother India and every activist of the organisation considers it as prime duty to stand on front line for the honour of his motherland.BJP is a political party but its mission is to serve the nation and its people, which makes it a different organisation than other parties.,” Koul said.

He asked the office bearers and others to put more efforts in view of the 2024 general elections to ensure support maximum people in their respective areas in the elections.

He added that BJP is the largest political party not only in India but also at the global level and the credit for this milestone goes to the committed cadre of the party. “The BJP cadre is working round the clock to strengthen the party roots at the grass roots level. This milestone has been achieved through the consistent working, better coordination and above all the discipline in the party,” said Ashok Koul.

Koul sought details related to the organisational set up at district and Mandal levels and the ongoing programmes of the party.