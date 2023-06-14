BJP has no courage to allow assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that BJP is running away from elections due to the fear of losing its postal address in Kashmir.

Talking to media on the side-lines of his condolence visit to Magam, Omar said, “The fact is if BJP has strong footing in the region, assembly elections would have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir by now. These people are running away from the election because they know that they will lose badly in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.”