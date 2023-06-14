BJP has no courage to allow assembly polls: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that BJP is running away from elections due to the fear of losing its postal address in Kashmir.
Talking to media on the side-lines of his condolence visit to Magam, Omar said, “The fact is if BJP has strong footing in the region, assembly elections would have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir by now. These people are running away from the election because they know that they will lose badly in Kashmir as well as in Jammu.”
Omar said that the whole world wants to know what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir.” If parliamentary elections can be held here, preparations for panchayat, municipal and DDC elections can be made, then why is the assembly election being avoided? People who are sitting as kings, have got power without election, these people are ruling here without any election and this is our misfortune,” Omar said.
He further said, “These people are well aware that if elections are held here, their addresses will not be found here, so these people are running away from the elections. If these people have the courage, they should hold the assembly elections along with the parliament elections.”