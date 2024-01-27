BJP holds meeting in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 27: BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul, today chaired a meeting at Mattan and engaged with BJP sector incharges and booth presidents of the Anantnag district.

According to a press release, ehe session was marked by insightful discussions, strategic planning, and a collective vision for the growth and empowerment of the region.

Those attended included Rafiq Wani (Seh-prabhari Kashmir), Adv Sajid Yousuf (Media Incharge Kashmir), Er Sahil Bashir (Incharge Social Media Kashmir), District President Anantnag Adv Wajahat, Vice President Anantnag Rakesh Koul, and other senior members, who collectively reflected the party’s commitment to grassroots-level engagement and community development.

During the meeting, Ashok Koul emphasised the importance of strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level and fostering a sense of responsibility among the sector incharges and booth presidents. Discussions ranged from organisational strategies to community outreach programmes, with a focus on amplifying the party’s message of inclusivity, development, and good governance.

Addressing the gathering, Koul stated, “Our success lies in the dedication and enthusiasm of our ground-level workers. This meeting is a platform to exchange ideas, address challenges, and reinforce our commitment to serving the people of Anantnag. Together, we will work towards realizing the aspirations of the community and contributing to the development of the region.”