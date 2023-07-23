BJP holds public meeting in Kulgam

Srinagar: BJP today conducted a public meeting in Kulgam, a press release said.
Sunil Prajapati (State President BJP OBC Morcha) is on four days visit to Kashmir. He along with Fayaz Ahmed Najar (State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha), Sajjad Hussain Kumhar (State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha ), Sheraz Ah Kumar (District president kulgam),Mohammad Aamin Sheikh (District president) Anantnag attended the public meeting.
Sunil Prajapati has asserted that people across the nation are highly impressed by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Govt at the Centre and this stands proved by the fact that more and more People joining Bharatiya Janata Party marking their entry into party fold .
Sunil Prajapati said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated several pro - people policies for the OBCs which focus mainly on youth welfare including the female folk as they constitute the most proactive component of the society that can bring the requisite transformation of the nation and its people.
He also said that BJP ideology emphasises on the principle ‘Nation first and self last’ which simply means that we have to sacrifice everything for the cause of the nation .
He also said OBC's of Jammu Kashmir were betrayed earlier by the previous governments by diverting their reservation quota by making unconstitutional RBA Category.