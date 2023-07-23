BJP holds public meeting in Kulgam

Sunil Prajapati said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated several pro - people policies for the OBCs which focus mainly on youth welfare including the female folk as they constitute the most proactive component of the society that can bring the requisite transformation of the nation and its people.

He also said that BJP ideology emphasises on the principle ‘Nation first and self last’ which simply means that we have to sacrifice everything for the cause of the nation .

He also said OBC's of Jammu Kashmir were betrayed earlier by the previous governments by diverting their reservation quota by making unconstitutional RBA Category.