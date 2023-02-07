BJP holds seminars in 10 districts

Srinagar: BJP today said that it held seminars on budget in 10 districts of Kashmir.

According to a press note, while conducting a budget seminar in Budgam youth leader and Incharge Budget BJP J&K Manzoor Bhat asserted that the interests of the poor have been at the centre of every budget presented by BJP government. He asked his party workers to not show any complacency and reach out to the people on the ground.

"It is a huge responsibility all o us to talk about the budget to their constituency and tell people what is in the budget for them and how this budget comes in at a time when the world is going through a major economic crisis," Bhat said.