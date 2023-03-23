BJP indulging in vindictive politics: JKPYC

Jammu: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) Thursday held a protest against the conviction of AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi by the Surat District Court over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Led by Uday Chib, president JKPYC, the protesters assembled under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters, Chib alleged that Rahul Gandhi was being punished for speaking the truth. He said, “The law of the country gives Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to appeal so he will exercise this right.”