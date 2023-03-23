BJP indulging in vindictive politics: JKPYC

Jammu: J&K Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) Thursday held a protest against the conviction of AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi by the Surat District Court over his 'Modi surname' remark.
Led by Uday Chib, president JKPYC, the protesters assembled under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.
Talking to reporters, Chib alleged that Rahul Gandhi was being punished for speaking the truth. He said, “The law of the country gives Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to appeal so he will exercise this right.”
Accusing the government of harassing Rahul Gandhi, Chib alleged that constitutional institutions were being misused.
Ajaz Choudhary, Secretary IYC and Ajay Lakotra NSUI J&K president said, “We have full faith in the judiciary and legal rights. Congress workers from all over the country are standing in support of Rahul Gandhi and his ideology.”