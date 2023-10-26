BJP Kashmir celebrates accession day

Srinagar: On the eve of Accession Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a celebration at its headquarters in Jawahar Nagar. Srinagar organszed by Minority Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kissan Morcha and ST Morcha.

According to a press note, the event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of individuals from diverse backgrounds, coming together to commemorate the historical significance of October 26, the day on which Jammu and Kashmir formally became an integral part of India.

The event was marked by joyous moments as BJP Kashmir expressed their jubilation and happiness by distributing sweets to the attendees, further highlighting the unity and the spirit of brotherhood that defines this region.