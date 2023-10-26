BJP Kashmir celebrates accession day

Srinagar: On the eve of Accession Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a celebration at its headquarters in Jawahar Nagar. Srinagar organszed by Minority Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kissan Morcha and ST Morcha.
According to a press note, the event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of individuals from diverse backgrounds, coming together to commemorate the historical significance of October 26, the day on which Jammu and Kashmir formally became an integral part of India.
The event was marked by joyous moments as BJP Kashmir expressed their jubilation and happiness by distributing sweets to the attendees, further highlighting the unity and the spirit of brotherhood that defines this region.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Darakshan Andrabi (MOS, J&K Waqaf Board) emphasszed the historic importance of Accession Day. She underlined that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India was full and final, following the path taken by princely states in other parts of India during the post-independence era. She reminded the audience that on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, a monumental step that was endorsed by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, formally merging the state of Jammu and Kashmir with India.
She urged the attendees, particularly the local youth, to play an active role in educating the common masses about the historical importance of this day. She emphasized the need for every citizen to take pride in the progress and development witnessed in the region since the accession, thanks to the state being an integral part of India. She called for the day to be celebrated as a festival, with each individual pledging to protect the unity and integrity of the state against any forces that may seek to undermine its connection with the rest of India.