BJP kick-starts beneficiary workshop in Baramulla

Baramulla, Feb 13: BJP today kick-started a beneficiary workshop in Baramulla.

It was addressed by Sham Lal Sharma Incharge J&K Beneficiary Department. Convenors Bilal Parry and Dr Fareeda Khan highlighted the positive impact of central schemes, emphasising inclusive development. District Presidents, convenors, and co-convenors from various levels participated, discussing schemes like Skill Development, Mudra, and Ayushman Bharat. The workshop also acknowledged the Modi government’s initiatives such as Ujjwala, Har Ghar Jal, Swachh Bharat, and the COVID relief package, promoting agricultural and infrastructure growth.