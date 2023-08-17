BJP Ladakh unit expels its founding member

Kargil: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Ladakh unit has expelled its senior leader and state vice President Nazir Ahmed from his post and primary membership in the party.

The decision has been taken for the leader’s alleged involvement in a case pertaining to his son eloping with a girl, sources said. According to a notice issued by the BJP State Office, Leh, this decision was made in a meeting of the Executive members, chaired by the State President BJP Ladakh Phunchok Stanzin.

“A meeting, chaired by the State President and attended by the Executive Members, was convened. Given ample time to Nazir Ahmed, State Vice President of BJP Ladakh, was provided an opportunity to clarify his involvement in a sensitive issue of the elopement of a girl by his son, Manzoor Ahmed. The incident is deemed unacceptable by all religious communities in Ladakh, as it jeopardizes communal harmony and unity among the people of this region. As a result, a decision has been reached to promptly relieve Nazir Ahmed of his responsibilities as State Vice President and revoke his primary membership within the BJP with immediate effect” reads the notice.