BJP leader listens to public grievances

Jammu: J&K BJP Vice-President & former Minister Sham Lal Sharma listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

According to a press note, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir had reached Trikuta Nagar office to tell their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the senior party leader to get their problems solved.

Issues related to the PHE, PDD, road Macadamization, revenue, other issues related to the development and personal issues were presented in front of senior party leaders.