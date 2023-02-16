BJP leader listens to public grievances

Jammu: J&K BJP Vice-President & former Minister Sham Lal Sharma listened to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
According to a press note, individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir had reached Trikuta Nagar office to tell their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the senior party leader to get their problems solved.
Issues related to the PHE, PDD, road Macadamization, revenue, other issues related to the development and personal issues were presented in front of senior party leaders.
Sham Lal Sharma gave patient hearings to the problems presented by the people, which were immediately taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.
Sham Lal Sharma said that trusting the BJP's commitment in reaching out and solving the issues of the public, people in large number visit the BJP office to present their issues with a strong belief on the party. He said that the BJP leaders make sincere efforts to sort out the issues presented by the people by taking them up at the appropriate platforms.