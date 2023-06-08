BJP leaders interact with media heads, social media influencers

Chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi briefed people about government’s infrastructural development and said that Modi has built the modern elegant India during less than a decade.

In her address Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted historical changes in J&K by which we have come out of the dreaded eras of violence and hatred and a new era of peace and prosperity has begun in the UT. "Earlier we were known for bloodshed, communal hatred and political negativity only but now we are in news for magnificent projects of development and progress and prosperity. This all has happened because of the bold decisions of Modi government," she said. Dr Andrabi added that “we have seen J&K being exploited for more than seven decades by dynasts at local as well at central levels, but now the real freedom from this exploitation has been achieved due to the vision of Modiji and it was the future of J&K.”