BJP lets down people of J&K on all fronts: JKPCC Chief

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla today slammed BJP for putting J&K’s interests and development subservient to the pleasure of their vested interests.
They were speaking during a party meeting to discuss the current political scenario in J&K and organizational affairs.
In his speech, Wani said,“They have created a unique situation, which shows their convergence in sticking to power but demonstrates divergence to the extent of jingoism when it comes to inciting passions on core issues.”
“The lack of cohesion and vision has made people of J&K suffer on account of development,” he said and made a particular mention of the BJP and dared its leadership to list their achievements with regard to fulfilling the developmental needs of J&K people.
He said that despite being in power at the centre and in she State the party failed miserably on the governance front and let down J&K on all fronts.
“The BJP has nothing to showcase as its achievement, least to fulfilling liberal promises during elections,” he said and observed that the treachery and deceit of the BJP is haunting Jammu people who reposed their unflinching faith and support to it with the hope that Jammu may perhaps get a better deal as during the days of its wilderness in the opposition, the BJP leaders were crying hoarse over discrimination and neglect.
He charged the BJP for reversing some of the prestigious projects launched during the tenure of Congress government for putting the Jammu region on equal pedestal of development.
He said in the absence of an elected government, the LG administration has failed badly to pursue all those connected with development for giving push to the schemes and projects aimed at overall development and welfare of various areas and different segments of society.
Meanwhile, Raman Bhalla also spoke and highlighted various issues in the present political situation.