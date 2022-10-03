BJP lets down people of J&K on all fronts: JKPCC Chief

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla today slammed BJP for putting J&K’s interests and development subservient to the pleasure of their vested interests.

They were speaking during a party meeting to discuss the current political scenario in J&K and organizational affairs.

In his speech, Wani said,“They have created a unique situation, which shows their convergence in sticking to power but demonstrates divergence to the extent of jingoism when it comes to inciting passions on core issues.”

“The lack of cohesion and vision has made people of J&K suffer on account of development,” he said and made a particular mention of the BJP and dared its leadership to list their achievements with regard to fulfilling the developmental needs of J&K people.

He said that despite being in power at the centre and in she State the party failed miserably on the governance front and let down J&K on all fronts.