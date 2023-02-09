BJP making efforts to empower common people: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leaders Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana today said that their party is making serious efforts to empower common people through every measure that is possible.

According to a press note, they were listening to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

These public grievances camps are just one of those efforts, which offer a stage to the public to share their difficulties, said senior BJP leaders.