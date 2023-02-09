BJP making efforts to empower common people: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leaders Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana today said that their party is making serious efforts to empower common people through every measure that is possible.
According to a press note, they were listening to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
These public grievances camps are just one of those efforts, which offer a stage to the public to share their difficulties, said senior BJP leaders.
Individuals and deputations of people from various areas of Jammu and Kashmir had reached Trikuta Nagar office to meet these leaders with their grievances. They narrated their woes and sought kind intervention of the party leaders to get their problems solved.
Issues related to the road encroachment, tubewell, revenue, other issues related to the development and personal issues were presented in front of senior party leaders.
Senior BJP leaders gave patient hearings to the problems presented by the people, which were immediately taken up with the concerned officials of the departments stressing for early resolution so that the people are not made to suffer.
Sham Lal Sharma said that trusting the BJP’s commitment in reaching out and solving the issues of the public, people in large number visit the BJP office to present their issues with a strong belief on the party.
Devender Singh Rana said that the party leaders make sincere efforts to sort out the issues presented by the people by taking them up at the appropriate platforms.