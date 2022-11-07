BJP misleading people to attain power: Congress

Jammu: J&K Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Raman Bhalla today accused BJP of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir to attain power.
Addressing one day worker’s convention at Khour, Bhalla said that the central government should restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir with job and land security for the locals.
“J&K has witnessed massive destruction during decade’s of turmoil and rising unemployment is a major concern,” he said and urged upon the government to secure jobs in Jammu and Kashmir for local youth.
He also demanded a special employment package for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it is the duty of the government to address the unemployment issue immediately.
He lambasted the previous BJP government in the state for exploiting the daily wagers in various departments for not fulfilling their long time pending genuine demands. He said due to callous and non-serious attitude of governments, families of daily wagers across J&K are facing a starvation-like situation.
Bhalla termed Back to Village programme by J&K administration as a futile exercise and accused BJP for weakening grass roots democracy under the garb of the ‘Back to Village’ programme and using bureaucracy to fulfill their political motives as the government has failed miserably to fulfill the promises made to the general masses.
“People are now fed up with the BJP led dictatorial regime. Common man was suffering in the hands of the administration which has adopted an adamant behaviour and is working on lines which are completely anti-public,” he added.
He said that the financial health of the people is getting worse with every passing day.Congress has always played the role of unifying force in sensitive J&K, having regional, religious and linguistic and cultural diversities and at times has suffered electoral losses also because of the capabilities of rival parties to exploit different kinds of emotions of the people,” he said.