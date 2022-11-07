BJP misleading people to attain power: Congress

He also demanded a special employment package for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that it is the duty of the government to address the unemployment issue immediately.

He lambasted the previous BJP government in the state for exploiting the daily wagers in various departments for not fulfilling their long time pending genuine demands. He said due to callous and non-serious attitude of governments, families of daily wagers across J&K are facing a starvation-like situation.

Bhalla termed Back to Village programme by J&K administration as a futile exercise and accused BJP for weakening grass roots democracy under the garb of the ‘Back to Village’ programme and using bureaucracy to fulfill their political motives as the government has failed miserably to fulfill the promises made to the general masses.