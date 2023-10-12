BJP OBC Morcha demands 27 % reservation in Panchayat, ULBs

Jammu: J&K BJP OBC Morcha president Sunil Prajapati Thursday demanded 27 percent reservation for the community (OBC) in Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

While addressing a press conference at BJP headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Prajapati said it was heartening that the government had proposed an amendment in Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation, Municipalities and Panchayati Raj Acts to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBS) and Panchayats and elections to the two bodies would be held only after providing reservation to the OBCs.