BJP ready for assembly polls: Ashok Koul

The BJP leader said that his party has flourished in Jammu and Kashmir the way it has in other parts of the country.” Like other parts of the country , we in Kashmir are celebrating the 43rd foundation day at various places here. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address crores of BJP workers and leaders. We too will listen to his address,” he said.

Koul stated that everybody is fully aware about the achievements the progress made by the country during the rule of PM Modi.” We are also aware about the progress made in Jammu and Kashmir during this time. Enormous development has been made during last nine years,” he said.