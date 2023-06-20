BJP reviews preparations for Shah’s rally

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming public rally at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on June 23 and geared up its workers to “mobilise the public to turn up in a large number to make it a historic event.”

“Though the exact schedule of rally timing was yet to be confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yet as per tentative schedule, the Union Home Minister is likely to address the rally at 11 am. The party, which is facilitating this rally, has asked the workers to be there by 10.30 am or so at Bhagwati Nagar rally venue,” a senior BJP leader informed Greater Kashmir.

Shah is also scheduled to hold a high level security review meeting ahead of Amarnath Yatra, during his visit, coinciding with the death anniversary of BJP-ideologue Syama Prasad Mookherjee.