BJP striving hard to empower public: Sham Lal Sharma

Jammu: J&K BJP Vice-Presidentand former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma, today said that his party is striving hard to empower the public through incessant efforts.

According to a press note, accompanied by BJP Library Incharge Kulbhushan Mohtra, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan Incharge Er Dil Bahadur Jamwal and BJYM Vice-President Danish Mishra, Sham Lal Sharma was listening to the grievances of a large number of people belonging to different areas of Jammu and Kashmir at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

"BJP is the only responsible party in the present scenario, which has adhered to the democratic principles and has strived hard to increase public accountability in every field. BJP's grievance camps are serving the same purpose by addressing their issues", said Sham Lal Sharma.