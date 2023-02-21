BJP to launch Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, laid stress on the importance strong organisational network at the ground level. To achieve this purpose, he asked the party leaders to ensure “Booth Sashaktikaran” well before the coming elections.

He asked the party leaders to strengthen the party at the Polling booth level. He asked the party senior to constitute different teams at the District level, Constituency level, and booth level.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the party leaders, stressed that the party will only be strengthened when the organization will be strong at Booth. He said that during this “Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan” party leaders will fortify its base by visiting every house in the region.

He said that under this Abhiyan, the party leaders will approach all the needy as well as the beneficiaries in the society, and will hold major joining programs and mega rallies in all the Assembly Constituencies. He added that every BJP activist is ready for elections and we must work incessantly for ensuring the historic and grand win of the party in elections.