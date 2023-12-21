BJP to observe Veer Bal Diwas nation-wide: Chugh

New Delhi, Dec 21: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the BJP will observe nation-wide “Veer Bal Diwas”in the memory of Baba Jorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the two sons of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji on December 26. .

In a statement, he said the party all across the country would be holding special meetings at the mandal level to pay homage to the two sons of the Guru Sahib. Besides, the party would organise “prabhat

pheris”and seminars to deliberate on the sacrifice of the two “sahibzadas”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2022, had declared December 26 as “Veer Bal Diwas”as a mark of respect to the two “Sahibzaade”.

Chugh recalled how the Prime Minister has been paying his respect to the Sikhs by taking various measures which included the initiative to open the corridor for Karatarpur Sahib gurdwara and ensuring punishment to those who perpetrated 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“The entire nation would pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh ji as we all are indebted to the sacrifice made by the Guru Sahib and his sons”, Chugh added.