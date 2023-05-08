BJP will form Govt with full majority in Karnataka: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Expressing confidence that BJP will come to power in Karnataka with a full majority, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that state and central governments have together worked for the development of the state and there were several infrastructure projects in the pipeline which will be completed in the next five years.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amit Shah also hit out at the Congress and said whenever it has used “poisonous language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has faced defeat.

He said the people of Karnataka will reply to the abuses hurled at PM Modi.

Shah said PM Modi has enormous popularity which is translating into votes and the party has even more support compared to the last election.

“I have travelled to all parts of Karnataka. The enthusiasm, inclination, and support for BJP in all areas. There is enthusiasm to form a BJP government. PM Modi’s popularity is tremendous which is getting converted into votes. It is clear that BJP is forming the government with full majority,” Shah said.