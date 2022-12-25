BJP will form next government in J&K with absolute majority: Rana

Jammu: Exuding confidence that the BJP will form next government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority, senior leader Devender Singh Rana today said, given the overwhelming support of the people, the Union Territory is all set to usher in a new era of peace, progress and holistic development.

“The die is cast and the people are eagerly awaiting to mandate the BJP to have a government that represents their urges and aspirations”, Rana said while addressing a gathering, held to pay tribute to former Prime Minister and veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary and listening to ‘Man Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with thousands of party workers from Nagrota Assembly Constituency at Khanpur.