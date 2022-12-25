BJP will form next government in J&K with absolute majority: Rana

Jammu: Exuding confidence that the BJP will form next government in Jammu and Kashmir with absolute majority, senior leader Devender Singh Rana today said, given the overwhelming support of the people, the Union Territory is all set to usher in a new era of peace, progress and holistic development.
“The die is cast and the people are eagerly awaiting to mandate the BJP to have a government that represents their urges and aspirations”, Rana said while addressing a gathering, held to pay tribute to former Prime Minister and veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary and listening to ‘Man Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with thousands of party workers from Nagrota Assembly Constituency at Khanpur.
Devender Rana said the BJP under Modi has envisioned a dream for Jammu and Kashmir to prosper and progress with development touching newer heights, economic activity gaining momentum, growth in industrial sector, fillip to health and education, creating abundant avenues of employment to jobless and providing equal opportunities to all to grow as per cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.
Time has come to realise this vision into reality with full steam as the beginning has already been made in terms of designing schemes and programmes for vigorous implementation.
Investments are pouring in and growth is being registered in every sector. Naya Jammu and Kashmir is in the making with overwhelming support of the people, he added.